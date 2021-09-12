$1.24 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.39. Ovintiv posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

OVV stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

