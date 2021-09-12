$1.65 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,089,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.