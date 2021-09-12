$111.91 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce $111.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.34 million to $112.48 million. IBEX reported sales of $100.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $487.34 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $326.75 million and a P/E ratio of -46.76. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in IBEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IBEX by 49.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 22.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

