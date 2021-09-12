125 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,512.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $161.62 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

