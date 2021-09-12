12,737 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.