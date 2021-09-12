14,909 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $60.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

