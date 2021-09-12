$196.30 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report sales of $196.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.60 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $101.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $706.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 180.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTTR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 153,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,382. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $557.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.