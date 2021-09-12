$2.09 EPS Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Assurant posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.20. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $172.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.