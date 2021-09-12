$2.09 EPS Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Assurant posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assurant.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after acquiring an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
Assurant stock opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.20. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $172.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
