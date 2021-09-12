$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,383,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.