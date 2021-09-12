$20.57 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $20.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.50 million to $20.63 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $83.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $91.02 million to $91.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.