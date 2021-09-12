20,004 Shares in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kadmon by 185.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $9.09 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

