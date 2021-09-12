$241.00 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $241.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $149.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $879.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $959.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $999.15 million, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 6.55.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 749.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

