$259.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $259.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $265.15 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $218.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $980.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NESR. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 245,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

