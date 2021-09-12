$27.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce $27.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $23.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $112.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $113.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $141.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 48,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,923. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $100.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.