$3.31 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $3.36. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

TROW stock opened at $216.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

