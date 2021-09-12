3,146 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $130.55 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

