3,647 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.