-$4.10 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce ($4.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($1.26). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($5.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($16.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.84) to ($11.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

