$406.28 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $406.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,670,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

