$469.58 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce sales of $469.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

