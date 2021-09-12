$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $5.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.23 billion and the lowest is $5.05 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $18.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.05 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. 2,428,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

