5,114 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

