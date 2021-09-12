$53.76 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce sales of $53.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $56.07 million. Open Lending reported sales of $29.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $217.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $222.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $285.83 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $305.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $2,035,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Open Lending by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 650,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,316. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

