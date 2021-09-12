$532.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $532.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $540.07 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 296,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,487. The company has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

