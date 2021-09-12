550 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $123.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

