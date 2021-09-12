5,584 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.28. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

