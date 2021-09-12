56,478 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.14% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,328,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 528,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

VMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.