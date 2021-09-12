$57.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report sales of $57.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.00 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $220.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 95,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

