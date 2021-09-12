$660.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $660.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.00 million and the highest is $663.60 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $599.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

