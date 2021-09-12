$667.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce sales of $667.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.80 million and the highest is $675.20 million. Stericycle reported sales of $636.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stericycle stock remained flat at $$70.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 364,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,360. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,315,000 after buying an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stericycle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after buying an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

