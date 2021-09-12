$7.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $7.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the highest is $7.53 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.89.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $598.72. 3,950,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,408. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

