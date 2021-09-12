7,287 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,803,000 after buying an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.15. 1,611,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,302. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.53. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

