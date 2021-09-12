$846.05 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report $846.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $860.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $475.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. 1,678,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,890. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

