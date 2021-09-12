881 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $71.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

