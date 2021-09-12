$95.81 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $95.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $100.84 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $98.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $420.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $415.63 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $430.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 268,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 743,725 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

