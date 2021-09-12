$99.27 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post sales of $99.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.24 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $70.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $384.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $421.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYTS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 50,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,347. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $206.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

