A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.43.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

