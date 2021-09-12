AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $73,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,403 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.68. 7,620,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,301. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

