ACENT (ACE) Market Cap Achieves $7.70 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00062587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00165119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044724 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

