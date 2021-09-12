Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Financial Contrast

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Activision Blizzard and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 2 20 0 2.91 Oracle 2 15 9 0 2.27

Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus price target of $113.45, indicating a potential upside of 42.46%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.14%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Oracle.

Dividends

Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Activision Blizzard pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oracle pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Activision Blizzard has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oracle has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 7.66 $2.20 billion $3.25 24.50 Oracle $40.48 billion 6.19 $13.75 billion $4.16 21.56

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Activision Blizzard. Oracle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35% Oracle 33.96% 146.83% 10.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

