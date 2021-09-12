Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $372,281.25 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,176.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chad M. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $385,300.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

