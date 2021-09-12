Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 6,305 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of SDS stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

