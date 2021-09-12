Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN opened at $720.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $673.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

