Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,428,000 after purchasing an additional 261,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,645.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 582,855 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $83.06 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

