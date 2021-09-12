Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.