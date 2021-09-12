Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPVG opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $464.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

