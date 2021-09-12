Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 246.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

