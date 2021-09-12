Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

