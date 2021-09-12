Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 83.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $149.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

