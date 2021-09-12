Advisor OS LLC Acquires 821 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $403.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.67. The stock has a market cap of $380.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

